Man critically injured in Pembroke shooting
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 10:05AM EDT
PEMBROKE -- A 34-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a shooting in Pembroke.
Ontario Provincial Police say the man arrived at the emergency department at the Pembroke Regional Hospital just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transferred to an Ottawa hospital in critical condition.
Police say investigators believe the shooting happened at a home on Arnolds Lane in Pembroke.
The investigation continues.