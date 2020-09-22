OTTAWA -- One man was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash involving a transport truck and a compact car on Hwy. 416 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the northbound highway near Roger Stevens Drive, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a news release.

A 22-year-old man suffered traumatic head and chest injuries, paramedics said. He was taken by ORNGE air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

The second driver was unharmed.

The northbound Hwy. 416 was closed for several hours after the crash.