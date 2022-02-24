Ottawa police say a 41-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation into a suspect targeting power and mechanical systems at downtown apartment buildings.

There were break and enters at 23 commercial and residential buildings in Centretown and the Downtown Rideau area between Jan. 11 and Feb. 23.

Police say the suspect targeted electrical, mechanical and fire suppression panels and turned off power or damaged wiring, "rendering the systems inoperable."

Guy Cote, 41, of no fixed address is charged with 17 counts of mischief tamper/obstruct property, 15 counts of break and enter, two counts of mischief endangering life, two counts of possession of break and enter tool, theft under $5,000 and make false fire alarm.

Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information relating to these break-ins or any other break-in, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.