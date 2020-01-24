Man charged with sexual assault after police find alleged victim in Westboro
An Ottawa man is facing charges after police officers found an alleged victim of sexual assault in Westboro.
The investigation started with a call from a worker at the Children’s Aid Society, who told police that a 15-year-old girl had contacted them saying she was in distress and needed help.
On Thursday, officers went to a business on Tweedsmuir Avenue around 4:15 p.m. and spoke to a man there who claimed to be alone there, Ottawa Police said in a news release.
However, police soon found the 15-year-old girl hiding beside a bed.
Michel Levesque, 35, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
He was due in court Friday.
Police say they are concerned there could be more victims.