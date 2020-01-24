OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing charges after police officers found an alleged victim of sexual assault in Westboro.

The investigation started with a call from a worker at the Children’s Aid Society, who told police that a 15-year-old girl had contacted them saying she was in distress and needed help.

On Thursday, officers went to a business on Tweedsmuir Avenue around 4:15 p.m. and spoke to a man there who claimed to be alone there, Ottawa Police said in a news release.

However, police soon found the 15-year-old girl hiding beside a bed.

Michel Levesque, 35, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was due in court Friday.

Police say they are concerned there could be more victims.