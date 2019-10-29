Ottawa Police say a 53-year-old man from the Ottawa-Gatineau area is facing multiple charges, including attempted sex assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.

On Monday, Ottawa Police responded to a report from a person who claimed they were being harassed by a man, who was allegedly making threatening phone calls.

Police say a man was arrested nearby with unspecified weapons on him.

Timothy Kelly has been charged by OPS with the following offences:

Attempted Sexual Assault with a weapon

Uttering Threats

Criminal Harassment, Indecent communication

Possession of a Weapon dangerous to public safety

Possession of a concealed weapon and Breach of Probation

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.