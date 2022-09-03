Man charged in 'senseless' Pembroke, Ont. flower box vandalism

A nearly two-month investigation has led to an arrest for what police called a “senseless act of mischief” in Pembroke, Ont.

In the early hours of July 14, someone uprooted some flowers from planter boxes along Pembroke Street West between Mackay and Moffat streets and spread them along the road.

“Staff from the City of Pembroke and community volunteers work many hours to beautify the city,” Ontario Provincial Police said at the time.

A man was arrested Saturday following the investigation and now faces a charge of mischief to property, according to a news release.

The accused, Jordan Plumb, is scheduled to appear in court in October.