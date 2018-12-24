

CTV Ottawa





Police have charged a 25-year-old man in relation to a pair of bank robberies in Ottawa last week.

In the first robbery, on Tuesday, a man entered a bank on Bank Street north of Hunt Club Road just after 9:45 am. and produced a note demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three days later, police say a man entered a bank on Wellington Street near Parkdale Avenue and again produced a note demanding cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.

There were no injuries in either robbery. Police say the man was arrested on Saturday.

Police say Aidan Scott, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a disguise. He appeared in court on Sunday.