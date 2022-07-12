Man charged in fatal crash at Highway 417-174 split

Ottawa police have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash at the Highway 417-174 split over the weekend.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 174 at the Highway 417 junction.

Police said Tuesday a man was charged in relation to the crash.

However, they refused to say what he was charged with specifically, only saying it was a criminal code offence. They also did not provide any details about the man’s name or age, citing a publication ban.

“To respect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will not be providing any further details,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

In a news release, police said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information specific to a red Jaguar SUV or a light-coloured passenger vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 417 near the St. Laurent exit to the 174 junction around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police collisions unit.