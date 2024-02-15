OTTAWA
    • Man charged in connection with 27 west-end shoplifting thefts

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with 27 shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.

    Police say a five-month long investigation into the man led to his arrest on Feb. 13.

    A news release says investigators have been in contact with business owners who have been trying to find the suspect responsible.

    Police did not specify what kind of businesses were targeted or where the thefts took place.

    Officers executed a warrant on Tuesday that involved a significant police presence, after the suspect allegedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm at one of the thefts.

    The suspect was arrested without incident.

    James Mason, 49, of Ottawa has been charged with:

    • 27 counts of theft under $5000 
    • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
    • Uttering threats of death or bodily harm
    • Use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Two counts of Breach of Probation
    • Disobey a lawful court order

    He remains in custody as an investigation continues.

