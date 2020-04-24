OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have arrested a man in connection with three break-and-enters in Centretown last month.

Police say the break-ins happened between March 9 and 28. In each incident, the man gained access to secure buildings and headed into parking garages and common areas.

He then broke into several vehicles, causing damage and stealing property from them, police said in a news release. They say he also stole mail from communal mailboxes.

Justin Bolger, 31, of no fixed address, is facing more than half-a-dozen charges.

He was due in court on Thursday.