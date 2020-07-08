OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a man in relation to an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa Police were called to ByWard Market Square at York Street at 2:50 a.m. for the stabbing, which left a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have charged Salahudiyn U Dyin Langdon, 24, of Ottawa with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.