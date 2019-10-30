Police have charged a 22-year-old man after an attempted carjacking in Old Ottawa East Tuesday evening.

A man tried to steal a car while the driver was in it, Ottawa Police said in a news release. It happened in the 100 block of Lees Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim suffered minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police tracked him down soon afterward.

Kamram Ashraf, of no fixed address, is charged with asault causing bodily harm, robbery, and half a dozen other offences.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.