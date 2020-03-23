OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a local business in Orléans Sunday night.

According to a press release, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into a business on Forest Valley Drive and allegedly told staff he was robbing it. The suspect is accused of stealing bagels and cigarettes before running away.

Police say officers arrested him nearby.

The man is facing one count of robbery and is due in court in June.