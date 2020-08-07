OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in the area of Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

A police spokesperson told CTV News that officers were called to an address in the 1900-block of Baseline Road, east of Woodroffe, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday on reports of an assault.

One man was stabbed, suffering minor injuries.

Police arrested one suspect, charging him with weapon possession, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm. He was due in court Friday.