

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a house fire in Pembroke was linked to a drug lab.

OPP were called to the home on D’Arcy Street March 8, after an explosion and fire. An adult man and a three-month-old baby were inside at the time. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say Child and Family Services is aware of this incident and is conducting an investigation.

The police investigation revealed that a secret marijuana hash oil extraction lab had exploded. A warrant was executed Friday.

31-year-old Kurt Dehaan, of Petawawa, is charged with several counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of producing a schedule II substance, one count of arson by negligence, and one count of possession of counterfeit currency.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and involves the Ontario Fire Marshall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment at (613) 732-3332 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122, or Pembroke Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.