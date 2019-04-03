

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly dragging his girlfriend with his car in a Kingston hotel parking lot. Kingston police say the two had been arguing in the hotel all night, and continued to argue when they were leaving the hotel at about 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say that's when the woman felt uncomfortable and got out of the car. The man then threw her belongings out of the vehicle and shut the door, catching the woman's jacket in it.

Officers say the man then started to drive away and "accelerated in a dangerous manner" while the woman yelled at him to stop because she was caught.

Police say the woman's jacket finally got loose, and she fell to the ground. She was treated in hospital for serious injuries. investigators say the man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

