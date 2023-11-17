OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man Assaulted with a weapon on Russell Road in Ottawa, paramedics say

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A man is being treated for serious injuries following an early morning assault in Ottawa's southeast end.

    Emergency crews responded to a reported assault in the 2000 block of Russell Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. Friday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says paramedics treated a man at the scene, who had been assaulted with a weapon. Paramedics transported the victim to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police continue to investigate.

