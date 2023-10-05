Man arrested walking around Hawkesbury, Ont. with a suspected antique firearm, OPP says

Schools in the Hawkesbury area were placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a man walking around with a gun.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers received a call just after 10 a.m. about an individual walking on Main Street with a gun.

Officers located and arrested a 29-year-old man.

Police say the man was in possession of a suspected antique firearm.

The hold and secure has been lifted for schools.

The investigation continues.