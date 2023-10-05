Ottawa

    • Man arrested walking around Hawkesbury, Ont. with a suspected antique firearm, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (Supplied) Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (Supplied)

    Schools in the Hawkesbury area were placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a man walking around with a gun.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers received a call just after 10 a.m. about an individual walking on Main Street with a gun.

    Officers located and arrested a 29-year-old man.

    Police say the man was in possession of a suspected antique firearm.

    The hold and secure has been lifted for schools.

    The investigation continues.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News