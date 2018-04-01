

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a man in Kanata has been arrested for waving a replica handgun.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Hazledean Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, April 1st, for reports of a man "brandishing" a handgun in an unnamed establishment.

Police say the 24-year-old was arrested without incident. A replica Glock handgun was concealed in the waist line of the male’s pants and was seized.

Matthew Mutter has been charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with weapon, as well as possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He is set to appear in court on Monday.