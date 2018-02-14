

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a shooting at Billings Bridge mall last fall .

Police had been called to the mall the afternoon of October 2, 2017 because of a fight involving several men, with witnesses reporting gunshots.

Two men turned up in hospital later that day with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, police say 21-year-old Houssine Ali has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm.