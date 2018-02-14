Man arrested in connection with shooting at Billings Bridge last October
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 6:17PM EST
Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a shooting at Billings Bridge mall last fall .
Police had been called to the mall the afternoon of October 2, 2017 because of a fight involving several men, with witnesses reporting gunshots.
Two men turned up in hospital later that day with non-life threatening injuries.
Now, police say 21-year-old Houssine Ali has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm.