OTTAWA -- Police in west Quebec have arrested a 26-year-old man after raids of two homes and a vehicle turned up drugs, cash and a loaded handgun.

Officers from the Gatineau Police Service and the Surete du Quebec conducted the searches on Dollard-des Ormeaux and Duquette streets on Tuesday.

The officers were acting on a tip from the public.

Police seized nearly 750 grams of cocaine, more than 3 kilograms of cannabis, 20 bags of cannabis candy, $40,000 cash and a loaded handgun.

The man arrested was due to appear in court Wednesday on drug and firearms charges.