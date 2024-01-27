Man arrested after early Saturday stabbing in downtown Brockville

Police have arrested a man in connection with an early Saturday morning stabbing in downtown Brockville.

Brockville Police say they received a call reporting a stabbing just before 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 27 at a business on King Street West.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to Kingston General Hospital by EMS where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, but officers later arrested a 47-year-old man, who was not named, in connection with the incident.

The scene is currently secured by police as they continue to investigate and gather evidence.

The suspect is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McArthur from the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127, Ext. 4218 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)