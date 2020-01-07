OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released photos of suspects who broke into a business in December.

The break-in happened at 1:00 am on December 5th on Cardevco Road, off of Carp Road.

The suspects, a man and a woman, stole a cash box will all of the money inside.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man with facial hair. He was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, jeans and light coloured running shoes and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian woman. She was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, heavy winter coat and boots.