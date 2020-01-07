Man and woman wanted for December break-in
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:52AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:58AM EST
Male and female suspects wanted for a break-in that happened at on Cardevco Road, off of Carp Road at 1:00 a.m. on December 5, 2019. (Ottawa Police)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released photos of suspects who broke into a business in December.
The break-in happened at 1:00 am on December 5th on Cardevco Road, off of Carp Road.
The suspects, a man and a woman, stole a cash box will all of the money inside.
The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man with facial hair. He was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, jeans and light coloured running shoes and gloves.
The second suspect is described as a Caucasian woman. She was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, heavy winter coat and boots.