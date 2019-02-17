

Ottawa Police say an investigation related to the missing seven-year-old girl has led to two people being charged with Abduction of a Child under the age of 14.

Both people, a man and a woman, are not related to the girl's family.

They were released on a Promise to Appear and police say there is no public safety risk related to the case.

Police say the girl, who lives in the Tremblay Road area, was not harmed or injured during the time she was missing.

The girl was located safe at a home nearby at around noon on Saturday.