A man and two dogs were rescued Tuesday night after falling through the ice at Andrew Haydon Park.

The Ottawa Water Rescue Team was called to the park at Carling Avenue and Holly Acres Road around 5:20p.m., after reports of a man in the water with two small dogs.

Ottawa Fire says the man had gone onto a pond in the park to retrieve his dog when he fell through the ice.

The rescued team used a recovery unit, called a fortuna, to retrieve the man.

Ottawa Fire is reminding people to stay off the ice at this time of year.

“At this time of year we want to remind pet owners and parents that no ice is safe ice, keep a close eye on your children… just make sure they are very close and you warn them of the dangers, deep ditches, ponds, etc.,” said Danielle Cardinal, spokesperson with Ottawa Fire.