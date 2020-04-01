OTTAWA -- A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly spitting on an Ottawa Police officer.

Officers were called to an address in the 100 block of George Street Wednesday morning to assist with a man who was refusing to leave the premise.

Police say the man refused requests to leave and then “spat on one on one of the responding officers.”

Corey Stuart Gmelin of no fixed address is charged with Assault Police, Causing a Disturbance and Breach of Probation.