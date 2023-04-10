Man accused of impaired driving in Pontiac region with kids in car

Police in western Quebec say a man's driver's licence has been suspended after being accused of impaired driving Sunday evening with children in the vehicle.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said Monday that a 35-year-old man was arrested in the Pontiac region around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

At the time, two kids, 6 and 13, were in the vehicle.

The man's vehicle was also impounded.

Police earlier said that despite the damage and ongoing power outages caused by last Wednesday's ice storm, officers were still enforcing traffic laws in the Pontiac region this Easter long weekend.