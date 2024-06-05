Man accused of exposing himself while panhandling in downtown Kingston, Ont.

A Kingston man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself while panhandling and assaulting a police officer in the city's downtown core last week.

Police say in a media release that officers were called to the front of a store on Princess Street near Sydenham Street on June 1 after a man was observed panhandling with his pants down and "fully" exposing himself to the public.

An investigation found that victim was walking in the area and approached the suspect, asking if they needed help. They also asked "politely" if they could pull their pants up to not offend others in the area, according to police.

"This seemed to enrage the accused who yelled at the victim and then lunged toward them while also spitting in their direction. The accused then removed their shoe and threw it at the victim, narrowly missing them," police said in the news release.

"Police were contacted and it was discovered that the accused had recently been cautioned regarding similar previous and unruly behaviours that had taken place in the downtown core."

On arrival, police found the man lying on the sidewalk.

Officers attempted to speak with the suspect, who allegedly began to walk away. After being informed he was under arrest and could not do so, he became "combative" while "kicking and thrashing" his arms towards police.

"A physical struggle ensued, while the accused continued to resist arrest, which culminated in both the officer and the accused falling into the window of a nearby store, shattering the glass," police say.

"The officer issued numerous commands for the accused to stop resisting, however, the two then struggled across the sidewalk toward the live lanes of traffic, ultimately falling into the side of a parked vehicle."

The suspect also allegedly bit the officer's arm.

The 29-year-old man is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, causing a disturbance and committing an indecent act in a public place.

He was taken into custody where he was held to attend a bail hearing.