OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a 54-year-old man with committing an indecent act following an incident at Billings Bridge Plaza earlier this month.

Police allege a man approached two girls under 18 in the mall parking lot on April 2, exposed himself and performed a sexual act before driving away. He was in a new, silver-coloured SUV.

Police and mall security were contacted immediately following the incident.

In a release, Ottawa police say they believe there may have been additional incidents of this nature in the area dating back to the beginning of March 2021 and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police would not name the man facing charges, but described him as a Caucasian male in his 50s, approximately 6’ (183cm) tall with an average build and grey hair.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, a police spokesperson said that investigators believe releasing a description is a better avenue to find additional victims, if any.

"Providing a name will not assist in the search for more victims," Const. Mike Cudrasov said in the email.

The name will be released when the investigation concludes, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.