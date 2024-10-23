Man accused of committing indecent acts in a parked car in eastern Ontario

A 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection to alleged indecent acts in a gas station parking lot and harassment in the Westport area, west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers conducted an investigation into "disturbing incidents" through the summer and fall.

"There have been multiple reports since mid-September of a male masturbating in a parked car at a gas station parking lot, as well as following women in the community," the OPP said in a media release.

"It's believed harassing behaviour has been taking place since July of this year."

The 37-year-old man is facing charges of criminal harassment and three counts of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are concerned that there could be other victims.

"Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar incidents involving a man in a red Ford Escape," the OPP said.

Anyone with information can contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.