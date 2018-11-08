Man, 73, charged in eastern Ontario homicide: police
The scene in Clarence-Rockland after police arrested a 73-year-old man and laid one charge of first-degree murder.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 10:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:16AM EST
CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, Ont. -- A 73-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a man in eastern Ontario.
Provincial police say they were called to a home in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on Tuesday after receiving reports of possible gunshots.
They say 75-year-old Paul Jobin was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Police say they have now arrested the 73-year-old and laid one charge of first-degree murder.
They did not specify what, if any, relationship existed between Jobin and the accused.