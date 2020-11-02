OTTAWA -- A 71-year-old man was killed in a Halloween day crash in Cantley, police said on Monday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 307, about 20 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.

MRC des Collines police said a vehicle heading north on the highway, about to turn onto Duclos Road, was struck by a pickup truck from behind.

The pickup truck then struck a minivan heading in the opposite direction.

Pierre Richard, 71, was the driver of the minivan. He was killed in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday because of the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.