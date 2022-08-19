Man, 70, facing charges following stabbing in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood

A 70-year-old man is facing charges following a late night stabbing in Mechanicsville.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Forward Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Ottawa police say two men living in the home got into an argument, and one of the men was stabbed during the dispute.

The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital in serious but stable condition. Paramedics said the other man was treated for injuries.

Police say a 70-year-old Ottawa man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He will appear in court on Friday.