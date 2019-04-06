

CTV Ottawa





A 60-year-old Ottawa man died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed while exiting Hwy. 416.

Police said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on the southbound off-ramp at Hunt Club Road.

The motorcycle had exited the highway when it left the ramp, entered the ditch and struck a culvert, OPP said in a news release. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Denis Joseph Cadieux.

The ramp remained closed Friday afternoon for the investigation.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.