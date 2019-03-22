

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Greater Napanee, Ont.

They say his vehicle crashed into a hydro pole at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver later died in hospital.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Baird of Greater Napanee.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police.