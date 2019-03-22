Man, 60, has died after single-vehicle crash in Greater Napanee: police
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 11:14AM EDT
NAPANEE, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Greater Napanee, Ont.
They say his vehicle crashed into a hydro pole at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver later died in hospital.
He has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Baird of Greater Napanee.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police.