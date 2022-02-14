Police are investigating after a pedestrian died when he was struck by a backhoe in Hawkesbury, Ont. over the weekend.

OPP said it happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Tupper Street. The backhoe, being driven by a 33-year-old man, was heading southbound when it struck a 51-year-old man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Hawkesbury OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.