Man, 51, dead after being trapped under trailer in Centre Hastings
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 11:02AM EDT
CENTRE HASTINGS, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 51-year-old man is dead after he was trapped under a trailer on his property in Centre Hastings, Ont.
Officers say they were called to a residence at about noon on Sunday.
They say the man had been working underneath his tilt-load trailer when he became trapped.
Police did not provide details of how the incident occurred.
They say his neighbours were able to free him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not released.