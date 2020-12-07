OTTAWA -- A 42-year-old man has died after a fire broke out at a Centretown apartment early Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to 229 Argyle Ave. just before 5:30 p.m. after the blaze broke out in a second-floor unit of the highrise building.

Firefighters found a 42-year-old man unconscious in the apartment, and he was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus.

Tuesday morning, police said the man was later pronounced dead.

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Argyle Avenue was closed from Bank Street to O'Connor Street Monday evening; it has since reopened.