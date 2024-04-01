Man, 39, dies after drowning in the St. Lawrence River in Brockville

A 39-year-old man has died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River in Brockville on Monday morning.

A news release by the Brockville Police Service says emergency services responded to calls reporting a person in distress in the river at Centeen Park in the city's downtown shortly after 6 a.m.

The man was removed from the water and transported to the Brockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

The person was not in a vessel or boat and was not in a trecherous part of the water, police say in an email.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brockville Police Service at (613) 342-0127.