OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man, 39, dies after drowning in the St. Lawrence River in Brockville

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A 39-year-old man has died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River in Brockville on Monday morning.

    A news release by the Brockville Police Service says emergency services responded to calls reporting a person in distress in the river at Centeen Park in the city's downtown shortly after 6 a.m.

    The man was removed from the water and transported to the Brockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police say no foul play is suspected.

    The person was not in a vessel or boat and was not in a trecherous part of the water, police say in an email.

    The incident is still under investigation at this time.

    Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brockville Police Service at (613) 342-0127.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals commit $1 billion to new national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News