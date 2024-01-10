Man, 37, charged with theft from cars in Renfrew, Ont.: OPP

A Renfrew, Ont. man has been charged with multiple offences, including theft from vehicles, The Ontario Provincial Police says.

Police say they were called on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. to a report of someone breaking into vehicles on Aberdeen Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect and seized several items on him.

Shane Laundrie, 37, has been charged with multiple charges, according to police.

Please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any video surveillance of vehicle break-ins from last night in Renfrew or if you have been a victim of theft from your vehicle.