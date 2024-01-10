OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man, 37, charged with theft from cars in Renfrew, Ont.: OPP

    A Renfrew, Ont. man has been charged with multiple offences, including theft from vehicles, The Ontario Provincial Police says.

    Police say they were called on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. to a report of someone breaking into vehicles on Aberdeen Street.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect and seized several items on him.

    Shane Laundrie, 37, has been charged with multiple charges, according to police.

    Please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any video surveillance of vehicle break-ins from last night in Renfrew or if you have been a victim of theft from your vehicle.

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

