Man, 33, charged with second-degree murder in Haliburton, Ont.
Provincial police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a body was found in a home in Haliburton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:37PM EDT
HALIBURTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after a body was found in a home in Haliburton, Ont.
They say police were called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
There, officers found a deceased male.
They did not say how old the victim was or how he may have died.
Officers say a 33-year-old man from Haliburton was charged with second-degree murder in the death.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.