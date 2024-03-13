Man, 27, suffers serious injuries after ByWard Market stabbing Tuesday night

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a man was stabbed in the ByWard Market on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police say officers responded to the area of York Street and Sussex Drive in response to a stabbing at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say they found a 27-year-old male with injuries to his lower body after an altercation with another individual.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police say his injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made at this time, but police say there is no concern for public safety.

The Central Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.