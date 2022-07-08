Man, 23, charged with second-degree murder in Ottawa shooting

A 23-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in a shooting on Banff Avenue in the city's south end on Tuesday.

Chawn Lemieux of Ottawa has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Abdulhamid Haji Ragab.

Lemieux appeared in court on Friday morning and remains in custody.

The brazen shooting was one of two in about 24 hours in Ottawa. On Wednesday, one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 100 block of Ritchie Street, west of Britannia Village.

However, police say there is no connection between the shooting incidents.

The man shot on Wednesday on Ritchie Street remains in critical condition in hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about either shooting to come forward.