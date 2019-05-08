

OTTAWA -- Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a public washroom in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say the woman was waiting for a bus when a man approached her and presented himself as a past acquaintance.

They say the pair walked to a nearby store, and the man allegedly assaulted the woman in the store's washroom.

Police allege the man took the woman's phone away when she tried to call for help, and then sexually assaulted her a second time.

Investigators say the man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.