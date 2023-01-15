Mallorytown, Ont. resident facing drug, weapon charges

Ontario Provincial Police say a Mallorytown resident is facing several drug and weapon charges following a reported disturbance.

Officers were called to the scene Saturday. There, an individual was arrested whom police claim was in possession of methamphetamines, cocaine, and a stun gun.

Dailynne Skye Mann, 30, of Mallorytown is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, drug possession, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Brockville.