Ottawa Police say a male driver has died in hospital, after a single-vehicle crash on St. Laurent Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of St. Laurent just outside Rideau High School at around 3:30 p.m.

The man needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Ottawa firefighters.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man, in his 50s, had gone into cardiac arrest before the crash.

Road closures ended at around 8:15 p.m.