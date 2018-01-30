Male driver dies following afternoon collision on St. Laurent
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 7:02PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 9:01PM EST
Ottawa Police say a male driver has died in hospital, after a single-vehicle crash on St. Laurent Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic update: St-Laurent closure remains in effect following a single vehicle collision this afternoon. Collision Unit is investigating and the male driver was pronounced dead in hospital. Ongoing investigation. #otttraffic— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 30, 2018
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of St. Laurent just outside Rideau High School at around 3:30 p.m.
The man needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Ottawa firefighters.
Ottawa Paramedics say the man, in his 50s, had gone into cardiac arrest before the crash.
St-Laurent & Cote: Male 50s involved in collision. Found in cardiac arrest from medical event. CPR started by bystanders and @ottfire. Medics initiated advanced life support with adrenaline in bone marrow and multiple defibrillations. Resuscitation cont’d to hospital.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) January 30, 2018
Road closures ended at around 8:15 p.m.
Incident cleared: St-Laurent - McArthur to Coté— Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) January 31, 2018