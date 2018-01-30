

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a male driver has died in hospital, after a single-vehicle crash on St. Laurent Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic update: St-Laurent closure remains in effect following a single vehicle collision this afternoon. Collision Unit is investigating and the male driver was pronounced dead in hospital. Ongoing investigation. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 30, 2018

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of St. Laurent just outside Rideau High School at around 3:30 p.m.

The man needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Ottawa firefighters.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man, in his 50s, had gone into cardiac arrest before the crash.

St-Laurent & Cote: Male 50s involved in collision. Found in cardiac arrest from medical event. CPR started by bystanders and @ottfire. Medics initiated advanced life support with adrenaline in bone marrow and multiple defibrillations. Resuscitation cont’d to hospital. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) January 30, 2018

Road closures ended at around 8:15 p.m.