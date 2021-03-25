OTTAWA -- After a dark and stormy night, Ottawa is in store for a mild, cloudy day.

Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds, a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

This high is expected to be 19 degrees.

Overnight there is a risk of thunderstorms, and 5 to 10 mm of rain could fall. Low of 9 degrees.

More unsettled weather is in store for Friday to round out the work week. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning, and 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall. It will also be windy- gusts up to 40 km/ hr. The high will be 12.

Saturday will be cloudy and a high of 9.