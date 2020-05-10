OTTAWA -- Nearly three quarters of Ottawa’s COVID-19 related deaths have occurred at the four long-term care homes in Ottawa hardest hit by the virus.

Ottawa Public Health reports 161 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Saturday.

According to the latest “Summary of COVID-19 Outbreaks in Ottawa Institutions”, 117 residents of Carlingview Manor, Madonna Care Community, Montfort Long-Term Care Centre and Laurier Manor have died due to COVID-19.

The report shows 233 residents at the four homes have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.

At Carlingview Manor, 93 residents and 61 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-nine residents of the home have died due to COVID-19.

Thirty residents at Laurier Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 deaths. Another 35 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sixty-three residents and 18 staff members at Montfort Long-Term Care home have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-seven residents have died due to COVID-19.

At Madonna Care Community, 30 residents and 35 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty residents have died due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Ottawa Public Health reported COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals in Ottawa.