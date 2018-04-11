

Get ready for a tough weekend of weather here in eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says a major ice storm is expected to hit this Saturday and Sunday. The special weather statement is issued for areas around Belleville to Brockville including Leeds and Grenville.

A slow moving system may start as rain and with northeasterly cold winds, it is expected to switch over to freezing rain. Environment Canada says more than 20 millimetres of ice accumulation is possible with gusty winds up to 60 km/h. This will cause hazardous driving conditions, fallen tree limbs and downed power lines.

Here in Ottawa, the forecast calls for temperatures between minus 1C and minus 2C. Residents in the capital should expect between 7 to 12 centimetres of snow, possible ice pellets on Sunday.