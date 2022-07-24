Major search underway for missing man northwest of Kingston, Ont.

A major search is underway northwest of Kingston for a missing 73-year-old man.

Ontario Provincial Police say Michael MacDonald was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, when he left a residence on Moscow Road in Stone Mills Township on foot.

MacDonald is described as approximately 5'10", with short grey hair and glasses.

Police say he could be wearing a gold flannel plaid long sleeve shirt, green or blue undershirt and faded blue jeans.

Police say a major search is underway, involving officers from the Lennox and Addington OPP Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Aviation Team.

Police are asking area residents to check their backyards, sheds and other outbuildings, as well as checking video from any residential security cameras they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.